Government scientific adviser Neil Ferguson has warned that Covid cases could rise again but that lockdowns are “unlikely” to be needed in the UK in future.There would still likely be higher numbers of deaths each year than before, mainly during the colder months, as the world learns to live with the new disease – Prof Ferguson told The Times in an interview.But vaccines have “changed the relationship between cases and hospitalisation”, he added.The epidemiologist had stepped down from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) in May 2020, but remains on other government advisory committees.He quit his advisory position...