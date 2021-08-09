Football’s dementia warning
The NFL has paid out millions of dollars in compensation to players in recent years who have suffered serious medical conditions linked to repeated head trauma. In England, the professional football association (FA) is coming under increasing pressure over brain damage, reportedly caused by heading the ball. This week, a leading neuropathologist in the UK recommended that footballs should be sold with a health warning and that headers be banned from the game. But not everyone agrees, as The World’s Europe correspondent Orla Barry reports.www.pri.org
