Messi is leaving FC Barcelona

By Daniel Ofman
Public Radio International PRI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen all is said and done, Lionel Messi may go down as the best soccer player of all time. And, although Messi is from Argentina, when you think Messi, you think Barcelona. Messi has been with the Barcelona football club for more than 20 years — and in a press conference yesterday, he announced that he was leaving. He said: "This is very difficult for me, after so many years, to have lived my whole life here, I am not ready." Marco Werman speaks with reporter Gerry Hadden.

Argentinian Soccer Star Lionel Messi Is Leaving FC Barcelona After Contract Dispute

Soccer star Lionel Messi will no longer play for FC Barcelona after failing to reach a contract agreement with the club. “Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will not be ultimately fulfilled,” read a statement on the club’s website following the news. Messi had previously shared his dissatisfaction with the club and expressed his desire to leave. “Barca gave me everything and I gave it everything,” he said in an interview with the website Goal. In their statement, FC Barcelona expressed gratitude to Messi, wishing him the best in his personal and professional future.
SoccerPosted by
ClutchPoints

Barca hit with brutal Sergio Aguero injury following Lionel Messi exit

It’s been quite the last couple of days for Barcelona. Club legend Lionel Messi has abruptly left the club after 17 seasons due to financial issues and now, the La Liga giants will be without another key figure for the next two months. Barca announced on Monday that summer signing Sergio Aguero will be sidelined for the foreseeable future after suffering a calf injury.
UEFAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Barcelona is still in the gutter financially despite Lionel Messi departure

Barcelona continues to have serious financial issues, despite the shocking exit of club legend Lionel Messi. However, it appears it’s a lot more serious than anyone thought. In a recent press conference, Barca president Joan Laporta revealed the La Liga giants are a whole €1.35 billion in debt, per Sky Sports. He also fully blamed former president Josep Bartomeu for this whole mess after he put Barcelona in the situation before stepping down last year.
Soccer90min.com

7 things we learned from Barcelona's first game without Lionel Messi

In the tenth minute of Barcelona's opening day, action-packed 4-2 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday night, there was a heartfelt minute's applause and chant for the recently departed Lionel Messi. It was the first time in 17 years that the club didn't have their best ever player among their...
UEFABleacher Report

Barcelona Defeat Real Sociedad in 1st Match Since Lionel Messi's Exit To PSG

Barcelona didn't miss Lionel Messi in its first match of the 2021-22 La Liga season, earning a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad. Martin Braithwaite scored two goals for the home team at Camp Nou on Sunday, matching his scoring total for all of last season. The forward then helped close things out with an assist to Sergi Roberto in extra time, sealing the win after Real Sociedad created drama with two late goals.
NFLPosted by
The Independent

Carli Lloyd: Team USA soccer player resigns after splitting with teammates in anthem protest

Carli Lloyd has said she is retiring from the USA soccer team, less than two weeks after splitting with her teammates over kneeling during the US national anthem at the Olympics.The 39-year-old soccer player made the announcement on her Twitter page. She will play her final game in the autumn in their series of friendlies. She will also see out the season with the Gotham Football Club.“When I first started out with the National Team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships,” she...
SoccerTMZ.com

Hope Solo Says Rapinoe Would 'Almost Bully' Team Into Kneeling For Anthem

U.S. soccer legend Hope Solo says Megan Rapinoe was so passionate about getting their squad to kneel, she would "almost bully" her teammates into joining the demonstration. The 40-year-old former goalie joined All of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show podcast when she was asked about former President Trump's criticism of the "Leftist Maniacs" on Team USA.
Soccerchatsports.com

FC Barcelona announce squad for La Liga match against Real Sociedad

The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana open their season with a tough game against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou, and Ronald Koeman has called up the following 23 players for Matchday 1 of La Liga:. Goalkeepers: 13. Neto, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas. Defenders: 2. Sergiño...
Soccer90min.com

Barcelona finally register Memphis Delay & Eric Garcia for La Liga

Barcelona have been able to register new signings Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia to play in La Liga, as well as Barça B player Rey Minaj, but only because Gerard Pique agreed to take a ‘substantial’ pay cut to make it possible amid the ongoing financial crisis. Barça have needed...
Soccerchatsports.com

Barcelona led by Braithwaite, De Jong, Depay in first win of post-Messi era

Martin Braithwaite scored twice as Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 4-2 at Camp Nou in their first LaLiga game since the departure of Lionel Messi. - Report: Braithwaite gets post-Messi Barca off to winning start. - Replay (U.S. only): Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad. Gerard Pique opened the scoring with a powerful...

