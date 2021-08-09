Messi is leaving FC Barcelona
When all is said and done, Lionel Messi may go down as the best soccer player of all time. And, although Messi is from Argentina, when you think Messi, you think Barcelona. Messi has been with the Barcelona football club for more than 20 years — and in a press conference yesterday, he announced that he was leaving. He said: "This is very difficult for me, after so many years, to have lived my whole life here, I am not ready." Marco Werman speaks with reporter Gerry Hadden.www.pri.org
