As fires rage in Greece, many impacted say they feel abandoned by authorities

By Lydia Emmanouilidou
Public Radio International PRI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews and locals on Evia island, and other parts of Greece, continue to battle blazes burning through thousands of acres of forested and residential areas. More than 20 countries, including Israel, France, Germany and the United States, have deployed crews and equipment to assist Greece with the fires, some of which began more than a week ago. Meanwhile, many residents in areas ravaged by flames say they feel abandoned by their own government. The World’s Lydia Emmanouilidou reports from Athens.

