Coming of age at the end of our world

By Joyce Hackel
Public Radio International PRI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor Daniel Sherrell’s new book, “Warmth,” is about how it feels to truly face the magnitude of the global climate emergency. Sherrell talks with The World’s host Marco Werman about the psychological toll of climate change and what one generation owes the next in the face of this existential crisis.

Coming Of Age#Climate Change#Existential Crisis
