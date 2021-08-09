US-trained Afghan military fails to hold provincial capitals
The US has spent the better part of 20 years trying to train and prop up Afghanistan's military. But the unfolding events in Afghanistan — the Taliban having seized six provincial capitals since the US began its withdrawal — has many questioning what went wrong with all that effort and training. The World's host Marco Werman spoke with Christopher Kolenda, a veteran of the war and advisor to the US military, about this effort.www.pri.org
