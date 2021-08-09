Cancel
Military

US-trained Afghan military fails to hold provincial capitals

By Omar Duwaji
Public Radio International PRI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US has spent the better part of 20 years trying to train and prop up Afghanistan's military. But the unfolding events in Afghanistan — the Taliban having seized six provincial capitals since the US began its withdrawal — has many questioning what went wrong with all that effort and training. The World's host Marco Werman spoke with Christopher Kolenda, a veteran of the war and advisor to the US military, about this effort.

