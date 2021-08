While it wasn’t quite a 26-point lead in a playoff game, the Summer Sixers gave the Atlanta Hawks a taste of their own medicine, charging back from a 13-point deficit to prevail in overtime, 96-88. After Atlanta led most of the way, Philadelphia went on a 9-0 run to tie the game at 58 in the third quarter. Following some highly competitive second-half basketball, the Sixers grabbed their first lead since 4-2 at 81-80 with under two minutes left, thanks to five straight points from Tyrese Maxey. In the final minute, Isaiah Joe hit a big 3 and Paul Reed scored on a drive, but a late bucket from Atlanta’s Sharife Cooper sent the game to overtime.