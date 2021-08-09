Cancel
Environment

UN report says warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius will come by 2030s

By Carolyn Beeler
Public Radio International PRI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Earth will likely blow past the Paris agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 Celsius by the 2030s, and the impacts of climate change will continue to get worse over the next few decades. What happens after that is still up to us, as dramatic cuts to fossil fuel burning could still keep the worst impacts of climate change at bay. That's the headline from a major new analysis published today by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The World's Environment Correspondent Carolyn Beeler has the details.

