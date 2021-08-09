UN report says warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius will come by 2030s

Turn on desktop notifications for breaking stories about interest?. Transcript for UN report says it is 'unequivocal' that human influence has warmed the planet. What we just heard from Maggie ruling on the devastating wildfire season in Greece and according to a new United Nations climate panel report out today evidence is mounting. That extreme weather events worldwide are increasingly linked to human caused climate change. Our Stephanie Evans reports for ABC's climate unit and Stephanie you have been writing about this new UN report which looks at some of the causes of global warming. What did you find what stood out to you. We'll put the biggest findings of this report is really that that. There's so much evidence that human caused climate change greenhouse gas emissions are what has been contributing to the intense heat the intense events. Related to seat expires drought that we have seen in the last ten years this is really. Hard evidence scientific. Fax. That the amount of warming we've seen is unprecedented these events would not have happened without the influence of humans and it felt the language that they're using that's really. Really coming out strong and saying you know after reviewing all of the science we have found is unequivocal and it is unprecedented. And and it's really happening one of the other big highlights is. You know this report looks fat that number of one point five degrees Celsius rate that's the amount of warming that was decided under the Paris agreement that country said we really want to keep it below. That level unfortunately the report finds that we're on track to exceed that in the next few decades so that really brings a sense of urgency to the teeple. An and that the last big point is that some of the impacts of climate change can't be reversed when you're talking about the ocean warming up. Causing the glaciers to melt and the sea level rising as a result of those two things. No those are really a process that they can't be stopped or turned around in the next. Couple of hundred years and set thing I know you also spoke to some climate experts about this report what are they saying. And I think that the overwhelming sense that I've gotten from experts and from the the authors that we've heard is that they're very confident about these findings the data and the science have gotten so much batter in the last ten years. And they feel really good about this process you know this is it. One study that's coming out with these findings this is a process that brings together. More than 230 authors from 66 countries around the world they reviewed 141000. Studies and forget the look that. Tens of thousands of comments. As well is getting the approval all 196. Member countries of this language Stephanie ads from the ABC news climate unit Stephanie thank you. Thank you.