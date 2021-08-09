Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Yep. He looked about how I expected. Solid and versatile, but not a stopper

By EmbraceThePace Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Yet. I’m super excited to see how he develops on D, cause if he can ultimately become a true plus defender, he’s gonna be one of the most valuable role players in the league.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Hawks sign Sharife Cooper to Two-Way contract

The Atlanta Hawks had one of the better 2021 NBA Drafts pretty much no matter who you ask. They were able to snatch former potential top-five pick Jalen Johnson out of Duke at No. 20 overall, then, at No. 48, they grabbed Sharife Cooper, an Atlanta high school basketball legend out of McEachern High School via Auburn, who was top-20 on several reputable boards throughout the draft process.
Basketballsportswar.com

He looks big in the roster pic. I do think the dude is put together.

Didn't take long for Williamson and Yates to quit bball (at least at VT). -- chagerma 08/02/2021 10:38AM. Yates will make more money with spreadsheets than basketballs -- UpperQuad 08/02/2021 4:05PM. Williamson was hyped quite a bit. Anyone have info on him? ** -- VT One 08/02/2021 11:30AM. A person...
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: The NBA world reacts to Sharife Cooper’s Summer League

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks have had a really good offseason. Aside from retaining their own guys in Trae Young and John Collins with long-term deals, drafting the next wave of key contributors has been key in that. To that end, the Hawks have knocked it out of the park at the very least. But many have taken it a step further.
NBAWIBW

KU’s Devon Dotson signs new deal with Chicago Bulls

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas guard Devon Dotson has reportedly inked a new deal to continue his career in the NBA. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports the Jayhawks All-American has signed another two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls. After going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, Dotson signed a similar deal with the Bulls.
NBAsportswar.com

And I bet he has a pretty solid contract with Valencia.

I think he'd need some sort of a guarantee from an NBA team to make it worth leaving. Plus he's under contract with Valencia until 2022 so Idk what kind of breakage fees would be involved. That being said, it certainly wouldn't surprise me if he got offers, especially if...
NBAsportswar.com

Yep, he clearly wanted to win. He played hard and intelligently.

He avoided foul trouble, unlike the earlier game with France. When we blew most of what seemed like an insurmountable lead & the French closed to 85-82, we made the in-bounds pass with 10 seconds to Durant. Gobert had to foul him and Durant was not going to miss those FTs, unlike Holiday and Llllard, who had just gone 1-2 and 0-2 at the line, respectively.
NFLchatsports.com

How Joe Mixon's 2020 season ended and why he expects 2021 to look differently

In Week 6 last season, after Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon made a seven-yard run for a touchdown, he went to the sideline and took off his shoe. Earlier in the game, Mixon had made a six-yard run off the right tackle and injured his foot on the play. Mixon decided to play through it. But it turned out worse than he expected.
NBAsportswar.com

Yep, I played in the halftime media game

The announcer referred to my black and red Ralph Sampson Pumas as "Air Jordans" - C'mon Man! Not to brag, but as a 19 year-old at the height of my basketball abilities, I scored half of the 8 points for my team :) (comprised of Doug Doughty - in his mid 30s probably - and older more out of shape dudes). Maybe not the most competitive game of my career, but certainly the largest crowd I ever played in front of. It was fun.
NBAchatsports.com

Woj: Udoka to add Ben Sullivan to Celtics coaching staff

Boston, Ime Udoka, Atlanta Hawks, Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Adrian Wojnarowski, San Antonio Spurs, National Basketball Association, Eric Nehm. Boston’s brain trust just got a little more brainy. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, head coach Ime Udoka is adding Ben Sullivan to his ever-growing staff. Sullivan had served under Mike Budenholzer in Milwaukee and Atlanta as one of his top assistants and is largely credited with improving two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s shooting. The Finals MVP shot 16 for 17 from the free throw line to clinch the NBA championship in Game 6.
College Sportssportswar.com

Yep. Thanks.

Couldn't agree more. I was at that spring game and was amazed at what I saw -- VT72 08/06/2021 8:22PM. To your point: we aren't dramatizing MV at all. He was WAYYY faster than -- hokie4life2 08/06/2021 1:49PM. If he was the best player in college football, why didn't he...
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Looking at Sharife Cooper as the Hawks’ second round pick

Atlanta Hawks Mandatory Credit: Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks got a draft steal in the second round Thursday night as they drafted point guard Sharife Cooper with the 48th pick. Surprisingly, Cooper went nearly late in the draft as some insiders projected him to be higher. But the Hawks will not be complaining about the situation. Hawks GM Travis Schlenk was able to draft a point guard who has a very high IQ and the ability to develop as time passes.
NFLNBC Sports

Sean Payton excited about Devonta Freeeman’s versatility

Devonta Freeman played against the Saints for many years when he was a member of the Falcons and he’ll be trying to earn a spot on their roster this summer after signing with New Orleans as a free agent over the weekend. Those past matchups with Freeman factored into the...
Logan, WVPosted by
The Register-Herald

Versatile Dodrill looks to build on last season

Go to a Liberty football game this fall and you're likely to hear Logan Dodrill's name announced throughout the night. Of course, that's nothing new, since it happened last season. Dodrill played a big role in the Raiders' return to the state playoffs, and he figures to be even busier this fall as they try to sustain the success during his senior year.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Do The Milwaukee Bucks Have A Better Big 3?

The Miami Heat now have a Big 3 of their own. When you consider the addition of Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat’s roster for this upcoming season and the next three, all-together, they have three All-Star caliber players on their roster and in their starting lineup. That’s, at least,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy