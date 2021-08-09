Yep. He looked about how I expected. Solid and versatile, but not a stopper

The announcer referred to my black and red Ralph Sampson Pumas as "Air Jordans" - C'mon Man! Not to brag, but as a 19 year-old at the height of my basketball abilities, I scored half of the 8 points for my team :) (comprised of Doug Doughty - in his mid 30s probably - and older more out of shape dudes). Maybe not the most competitive game of my career, but certainly the largest crowd I ever played in front of. It was fun.