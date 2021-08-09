Yep. He looked about how I expected. Solid and versatile, but not a stopper

Boston, Ime Udoka, Atlanta Hawks, Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Adrian Wojnarowski, San Antonio Spurs, National Basketball Association, Eric Nehm. Boston’s brain trust just got a little more brainy. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, head coach Ime Udoka is adding Ben Sullivan to his ever-growing staff. Sullivan had served under Mike Budenholzer in Milwaukee and Atlanta as one of his top assistants and is largely credited with improving two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s shooting. The Finals MVP shot 16 for 17 from the free throw line to clinch the NBA championship in Game 6.
