WDAY Midday In-Depth: Senior Director of Health Promotions for the Lung Association Pat McKone
--------- Currently, nearly 1 in 5 teens are vaping and close to 1 in 4 teens are using at least one tobacco product – becoming the next generation addicted to tobacco. In North Dakota, our high school tobacco use rates are an alarming 35.5%. We are proud to share that today, the American Lung Association announced the Vape-Free Schools Scholarship Fund, a new effort to fund schools’ implementation of the Vape-Free Schools Initiative so that more kids can access cessation, support and education.www.am1100theflag.com
