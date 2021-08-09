Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

WDAY Midday In-Depth: Senior Director of Health Promotions for the Lung Association Pat McKone

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 7 days ago

--------- Currently, nearly 1 in 5 teens are vaping and close to 1 in 4 teens are using at least one tobacco product – becoming the next generation addicted to tobacco. In North Dakota, our high school tobacco use rates are an alarming 35.5%. We are proud to share that today, the American Lung Association announced the Vape-Free Schools Scholarship Fund, a new effort to fund schools’ implementation of the Vape-Free Schools Initiative so that more kids can access cessation, support and education.

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wday#Tobacco Products#Chewing Tobacco#High School#Wday#The Lung Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Educationwrnjradio.com

American Lung Association launches vape-free schools scholarship fund

NEW JERSEY – Currently, nearly 1 in 5 teens are vaping and close to 1 in 4 teens are using at least one tobacco product – becoming the next generation addicted to tobacco, according to the American Lung Association. The American Lung Association recently announced the Vape-Free Schools Scholarship Fund,...
Montana StateSidney Herald

Lung Association launches Vape-Free Schools program in Montana

Currently, nearly 1 in 5 teens are vaping and close to 1 in 4 teens are using at least one tobacco product – becoming the next generation addicted to tobacco. In Montana, our high school tobacco use rates are an alarming 33.5%. We are proud to share that today, Thursday, August 5, 2021, the American Lung Association announced the Vape-Free Schools Scholarship Fund, a new effort to fund schools’ implementation of the Vape-Free Schools Initiative so that more kids can access cessation support and education.
Ohio StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff promoted to Ohio Health Director

COLUMBUS — Ohio has a new health director after Gov. Mike DeWine announced Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be promoted to the position from his current Chief Medical Officer role. Stephanie McCloud, who took over from Dr. Amy Acton following her resignation last year, will return to her role as leading the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation as the Administrator.
Charleston, WVWTRF

West Virginia receives third dose of COVID vaccine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Centers for Disease Control just came out with news about an update to COVID vaccinations for immunocompromised individuals on Friday, and our state is one of the first to receive them. The state of West Virginia continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated as Delta...
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is INEFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-shot vaccine were much lower compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings add to the growing body...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Anti-masker Cardinal who decried COVID vaccines and said they would lead to microchips in people's bodies is on a ventilator after catching the virus in Wisconsin

An ultra-conservative cardinal who avoids using masks and has said that COVID vaccines will lead to 'microchips' in people's bodies is on a ventilator at a Wisconsin hospital after catching coronavirus. Raymond L. Burke, 73, was visiting his native state from Rome when he got the virus, telling his Twitter...
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
HealthPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant?

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant? How protective are the vaccines at this point?. Both of those questions have been on a lot of people’s minds since the Delta variant took hold and more breakthrough cases began to appear. Almost all COVID cases in Maryland are now caused by Delta. This variant multiplies much more quickly and at higher concentrations in the respiratory tract than previous COVID strains. Previous strains usually took 5-6 days from the time of exposure until people began to feel sick. It’s more common for symptoms from Delta to begin 3-4 days after exposure to an infected person. Studies have detected 1,000 times more viruses in the nose and upper respiratory tract in early Delta infections than with previous strains of COVID.
MLBthemainewire.com

What is the true vaccine breakthrough rate? The CDC doesn’t want you to know

Over a recent 12-day period the Milwaukee Brewers had nine players test positive for COVID-19. While we don’t know the vaccination status of all the players, the team disclosed that most of the players were vaccinated for COVID-19, including former MVP Christian Yelich, who tested positive after experiencing mild flu-like symptoms.
HealthKevinMD.com

Delta surge warning: Ignoring jaw pain comes at too high a price

As surges of the Delta variant alarm officials and citizens in this country and around the world, while the cases of COVID-19 have reached more than 200 million worldwide, a less visible threat re-emerges. If health care professionals are not allowed to perform non-emergency procedures, as was the case in...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Case of flesh-eating bacteria reported in Alabama

An infection from flesh-eating bacteria has been reported in Alabama. The Mobile County Health Department reported a infection from a bacteria known as Vibrio. The bacteria is found in lakes, rivers, along the coast and in other warm, brackish bodies of water, particularly during the time from May to Octobe.
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy