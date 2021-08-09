The Terrifying Story Of Wayne Nance, The Suspected Serial Killer Who Terrorized Montana

Believed to have killed at least six people between 1974 and 1986, Wayne Nance only stopped his reign of terror when he was fatally shot by a would-be victim. Known as “The Missoula Mauler,” Wayne Nance shot and stabbed his victims, often raping them beforehand. Between 1974 and 1986, he invaded homes across from Montana, slipping out of the shadows long enough to take someone’s life, only to quickly escape back into the night.