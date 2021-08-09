Cancel
Cassia County, ID

Annual Awards Banquet for the East Cassia and West Cassia Soil & Water Conservation Districts

By Jane Walterman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrent Stoker was awarded a 20-year Service Pin for his dedicated work on the West Cassia Soil & Water Conservation District Board. Brent is dedicated to serving community, family, and church. Brent is involved with recycling resources to increase their value to the soil and the environment. Besides being a Supervisor for the Soil District, Brent also serves on the Cassia County Groundwater Quality Advisory Committee, is a board member of the Mini Cassia Commerce Authority.

