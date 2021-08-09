Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Learn 1,000 new skills for $30 with lifetime access to StackSkills

By Cult of Mac Deals
Cult of Mac
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere never has to be a time when you’re done learning new things, but sometimes it’s hard to actually find where to learn the things you want to know. All the motivation in the world won’t help you learn to code if you can’t find material to learn from. StackSkills Unlimited Online Courses puts thousands of courses in one place, so you will never run out of something new to learn. And for a limited time, a lifetime subscription is only $30.

www.cultofmac.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stackskills#Americans#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Educationthemainewire.com

Students should learn more basic life skills in high school

The Maine Department of Education has certain requirements students must complete before they can earn a diploma. Four years of English, two years of social sciences, math, and science and one year of fine arts. What is not included is a class dedicated to basic life skills, such as teaching one how to file taxes or change a tire. This type of class is in fact so rare that when a Kentucky high school added it to their curriculum, national news picked up on it.
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Campers learn behavior, life skills

HIGH POINT — Summer will draw closer to an end on Friday for about 100 children who spent the past eight weeks at Camp Carey, a High Point LEAP outreach program with enrichment activities to improve reading, manners and swimming skills. The camp rebounded this summer after stalling last summer...
KidsMonroe Evening News

Children learn art skills, create friendships at ALCC art camp

The Opportunity Center at Arthur Lesow Community Center (ALCC) is hosting eight weeks of summer camp for children in the community. The camps - which started June 14 - run for eight weeks and are offered for free to children in the community. Each week, the camp takes on a...
TV Seriesbeverlypress.com

Women learn set designing skills at Television City

More than 30 women learned set construction on July 24 and 25 at Television City, where set pieces for some of the most popular television shows have been designed and built. The women are trainees in Illumination Training, a program offered by The MBS Group, its parent company Hackman Capital Partners and Women in Media for women seeking production jobs. Participants in the new program are taught on-set technical skills, virtually and on-site, by experts employed at Television City and other studio properties owned by Hackman Capital Partners and operated by the MBS Group. Television City is supporting the partnership through its $1-million Changing Lenses pledge, which promotes efforts that increase equity and diversity in the entertainment industry. For information, visit womennmedia.com.
Technologynewmilfordspectrum.com

Learn the IT and Networking Skills You Need In the Digital Age

Technology is constantly changing and it's important for entrepreneurs to stay on top of the cutting-edge to ensure they have the best tools to help their companies grow. As the digital age becomes more entrenched, entrepreneurs today owe it to themselves to be more tech-savvy than ever. That means understanding the IT and networking skills needed to connect your company, the cybersecurity skills to protect it, and the cloud skills to effectively manage data.
High Schooluga.edu

High school students learn, hone skills at virtual Summer Media Academy

Thirty-four high school students from around the country studied media and completed specialized portfolio projects during the virtual 2021 Summer Media Academy at the University of Georgia. The program, a partnership between the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication and UGA Summer Academy, was divided into three weeks by...
MarketingThe Next Web

Invest in yourself with 1,000 courses from StackSkills Unlimited and Infosec4TC

TLDR: Between StackSkills Unlimited and Infosec4TC Platinum Cyber Security training, you’ll have more than 1,000 courses in learning every major business skill under the sun. Versatility. It’s become a new measuring stick for most employees in this changing professional world. While there’s always room for specialists, the true value these...
Mental Healthseattleschools.org

Social Emotional Learning Skills

Social and emotional learning (SEL) is an integral part of education and human development. SEL is the process through which all young people and adults acquire and apply the knowledge, skills, and attitudes to develop healthy identities, manage emotions and achieve personal and collective goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain supportive relationships, and make responsible and caring decisions.
theodysseyonline.com

Scheduling is a Learned Skill​​

When I was in high school, I honestly had my schedule down to a science. My school day was perfectly timed for me, I was able to be in five clubs a week, school musicals were extensively planned months in advance, and my work schedule was fairly consistent, as my boss had all of those other listed activities in place to work around.
Educationmiami.edu

Polish your management skills with this new MOOC

If you manage a team, you know how challenging it can be to strike the right balance and how a leader’s management style can shape an organization’s culture. Learn how to strengthen your management skills—or even add a new one to your skill set—and drive positive cultural transformation through the study of process improvement management, an alternative theory of professional management.
Campbell County, WYGillette News Record

Learn some computer skills at the library

The Campbell County Public Library is hosting a class to help people improve their computer knowledge. People can learn a plethora of things ranging from creating and saving files to basic internet terms to learning how to surf the web using web browsers like Firefox and Google Chrome.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

8 Best Free Whiteboard Online Apps For Remote Learning

Never has technology been that highly demanded, like in the COVID-19 era. Since last year, whiteboard applications have gone viral (pun intended). The whole world moved into the digital space, requiring more software for working and studying online. If you have been searching for the right whiteboard online application, check the list below.
Educationgoodmenproject.com

New E-Learning Course Enhances Skills When Assisting People With Disabilities

News provided by Visualise Training and Consultancy on Wednesday 23rd Jun 2021. Having lived with sight loss from childhood, Dan fully appreciates the challenges a disability can present. A new e-learning course to develop knowledge of all aspects of disability has been designed and launched by award-winning social businessman Dan...
West Salem, WInews8000.com

‘Food Truck Camp’ let students learn about business skills

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) – Kids in West Salem are getting creative and showing off their designs for food trucks. Junior Achievement’s ‘Food Truck Camp’ wrapped up today at the Brenengen Boys and Girls Clubs location. 20 5th graders worked to build a menu, budget, design a food truck and...
TechnologyIGN

Access Over 1,000 Online Learning Courses for Just $80

Whether you’re seeking to earn a promotion, make a career change, or pick up a side-hustle, the internet is full of courses that are great for learning a new skill at your own pace and from the comfort of your own home. However, it can be daunting to sort through all of the available training materials, or even settling on just one thing to learn. The good news is, StackSkills Unlimited + Infosec 4TC Platinum Cyber Securtiy Bundle is offering an exclusive limited-time offer to over 1,000 courses for life!

Comments / 0

Community Policy