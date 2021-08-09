Cancel
Bond County, IL

Breese woman among two dead in a head-on crash in Bond County

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Police say a 30-year-old Breese woman was one of two people who died in a head-on crash on Illinois Route 127 at Sale Barn Avenue in Bond County Monday morning. Preliminary investigative details indicate a car driven by a 33-year-old man from Moline was traveling southbound on Route 127 when for unknown reasons it crossed the centerline and hit a car head-on driven by the 30-year-old woman from Breese.

