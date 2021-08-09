Cancel
Kell, IL

Former President of Kaskaskia College and Superintendent of Kell and Odin Schools passes away

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 7 days ago

A retired President of Kaskaskia College and former Kell and Odin School Superintendent has passed away at the age of 82. Raymond Woods died at his home on Saturday. Woods began his education career as a teacher and coach for Shanafelt Consolidated School. He then served as Superintendent at Kell Grade School before becoming Superintendent at Odin School for 21 years. Woods resigned to take the President’s position at Kaskaskia College, a position he held for seven years.

