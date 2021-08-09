Cancel
Health

Verily, Colgate to study the link between dental and overall health

By Elise Reuter
MedCity News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlphabet’s life sciences spinoff, Verily, and Colgate-Palmolive are launching a study to investigate the link between oral health and cardiometabolic health. The companies plan to enroll 200 participants from Verily’s Baseline Health Study, an expansive study of collecting data from thousands of patient volunteers. The participants will be evenly divided...

