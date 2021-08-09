Verily, Colgate to study the link between dental and overall health

In response to emailed questions, hc1 CEO and Founder Brad Bostic talked about how his company is addressing some of the challenges in precision medicine. I founded hc1 based on my own frustrations navigating one-size-fits-all, trial-and-error patient care. Having witnessed first-hand the challenges of fragmented data amid a family member’s illness, I made advancing precision medicine a personal mission because it has the power to save lives and eliminate wasteful practices. Much of the high-value care movement has focused on cutting unsustainable healthcare costs through efficient processes, which is necessary but not sufficient. Hc1 was founded on the belief that the biggest success will be achieved by improving patient outcomes through the delivery of precision health to each individual. It’s why we chose to become the best in the world at delivering lab insights by leveraging the rich patient data that exists in laboratory databases and systems to advance personalized medicine. It is exciting to see our strategy and the hard work of our dedicated team delivering on the promise that we envisioned. Fast forward across our 10-year history to 2021, and the hc1 platform has generated actionable healthcare insights to improve care for more than 160 million patients.