Patricia N. Simmons Obituary

Patricia Nan Simmons, 84, of Wiota, Iowa, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Ramsey Village Nursing Home in Des Moines, Iowa.

Survivors include Robert Simmons of Wiota, IA, Ron (Vicki) Simmons of Sheffield, IA, Richard (Rosemary) Simmons of Ankeny, IA, Roger (Cindy) Simmons of Pekin, IL, and Robin (Craig) Scholl of Ankeny, IA; grandchildren, Audrey Simmons, Cole Simmons, Miranda Simmons, Kallie (Andrew) Kachel, Devin Simmons, Nikki Simmons, Cheyanne Scholl, Savanna Scholl and Dakota Scholl; two step grandchildren Colton & Kade Kachel; and an honorary son, Dave Schwarte.

Visitation with family will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA.

Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021, also held at the Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.