The announcement earlier this year from Nintendo of America which stated that Pokemon GO developer Niantic is developing a Pikmin augmented reality game really came out of the blue as it never really came to the forefront of anyones mind. During Nintendo’s latest financial results the Kyoto-based company mentioned the Pikmin AR game for iOS and Android and said that the game is planned for release during the second half of the year. Mobile gamers in Singapore had a chance to try out the app during a short beta test and it did sound rather promising. Hopefully we should hear more about it soon.