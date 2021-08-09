Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

The best cases for the MacBook Air: SupCase, MOSISO, and more!

By João Carrasqueira
xda-developers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Apple refreshed the MacBook Air with the Apple M1 processor, it’s become an incredibly capable device. This laptop has the same processor as the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and even an iMac. That would have been somewhat crazy to think a few years ago. Combined with its relatively low price compared to other Macs, this makes it quite possibly the best Mac to buy today. While MacBooks have traditionally been popular among students, this one should be even more so. But starting at $999 (officially), it’s still quite an investment, and you probably want to protect it. To help you with that, we’ve dug up some of the best cases you can get for your MacBook Air.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook Air#Apple Store#Macbooks#Mosiso#Macs#Macbooks#Macbook Air#Cisoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Today’s top deals: $129 Alexa air fryer for $69, huge Acer laptop sale, secret Echo Dot deal, $21 Instant Pot accessory set, more

Who knew that a random Tuesday in mid-August would end up having so many amazing sales?! We spent all morning digging through all the best Amazon deals and other bargains out there today. The result is a roundup of all the very best ones we could find. Some of these deals are only available for a very limited time, however. That means any hesitation could cost you a crazy bargain. Today’s deals include deep discounts on an Alexa-enabled smart air fryer, tons of Acer laptops, Amazon’s Echo Dot, Apple AirPods Pro, and more Here are some highlights: The incredible Proscenic T21 smart air...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

MacBook M1 screens are reportedly cracking without warning

Multiple reports have emerged suggesting that both the MacBook Pro M1 and MacBook Air M1's screens could be fragile enough to crack under normal use. Discussion threads have popped up on both Reddit and Apple’s own support community, with multiple accounts outlining similar cases. After closing their laptops, owners reported reopening them later to be greeted by cracks, black lines and discoloration on their panels.
Computersimore.com

Gurman: A new MacBook Air is coming next year, bringing MagSafe with it

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says a redesigned MacBook Air is coming next year. The refresh will see the return of a feature that's been missing for far too long — MagSafe. Apple is heavily rumored to have a big MacBook Air refresh incoming, and a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has that happening at some point next year. But more importantly, it's going to see the return of a feature that should probably have never gone away in the first place — MagSafe.
Technologypocketnow.com

B&H Back to School sale features the latest M1 MacBook Air and more

Back to School deals are getting better. We have recently found a vast selection of Apple devices on sale at B&H. First up, we have the latest M1 MacBook Air getting a $100 discount on its 256GB storage model with 8GB RAM, which means you can grab yours for $899. If you want to double your storage space, you will have to go for the Gold color variant, as it’s the only one on sale, and you can get one for $1,099 with $100 savings, and the best part is that these prices are also being matched at Amazon.com.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with M1 chip: Users report cracks in the display

Some buyers of the new Apple Silicon MacBooks released last fall report abrupt hardware defects on the devices. This leads to unsightly cracks and cracks in the screen glass. These apparently arise while the notebook is being opened or closed – sometimes just adjusting the display angle is enough. Both the MacBook Air M1 and the MacBook Pro M1 are said to be affected; sometimes the problem only appeared six months after the purchase.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Best Back to School Accessories for MacBook in 2021

This article originally appeared on Android Central and has been inducted into our Back to School guide. As the fall semester approaches, the best back to school accessories for MacBook are just a part of the long list of supplies students need as they prepare for the year ahead. But, these accessories can make school life much easier, or at least more comfortable.
ComputersTechRadar

The cheapest MacBook Air prices, sales, and deals in August 2021

Cheap MacBook Air prices are a lot easier to come by these days, as the two most recent generations have brought those costs down considerably for an 8GB / 256GB spec. Not only that, but MacBook Air deals are landing on our shelves far more frequently as well, which means you'll likely find some cash shaved off a premium luxury laptop if you know where to look. That's why we're bringing you all the latest MacBook Air sales right here, with the lowest prices across a range of retailers on the latest models and some cheaper, older alternatives as well.
Electronicsidropnews.com

Best Apple Deals | M1 MacBook Air $149 OFF, Apple Watch Series 6 $100 OFF, AirPods $69 OFF (+ Many More)

We’re glad to have you back for the latest round of Best Apple Deals! If you missed last week’s deals, you’ll be happy to know there are many more discounts to take advantage of today. For example, you can snag an ultra-fast M1 MacBook Air for $149 off, an Apple Watch Series 6 at $100 off, and even AirPods at a whopping $69 off. But that’s certainly not all. Continue reading to browse all of this week’s Best Apple Deals.
ComputersPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best MacBook for video editing in 2021

If you're after the best MacBook for video editing, you've come to the right place. Apple's laptops are formidable devices when it comes to editing videos, and it's why they are so popular with professionals and amateurs alike. Packing powerful components, gorgeous screens and industry-leading designs, MacBooks are ideal choices...
Electronicswmleader.com

Save 50 percent on Nomad’s MacBook and iPad cases

It’s time for another roundup of this week’s best deals. You may have already seen some of these if you’ve been keeping up with our deals coverage every day, but I’m sure there are some surprises in here. Before that, though, check out our newly-published Back to School gift guide. The beginning of August marks when many people who attend school realize how little time they actually have to prepare for the school year ahead. If that describes you or someone you know, I hope that our guide helps you. Otherwise, carry on to see what we’ve brought you this weekend.
Computersxda-developers

These are the best replacement charger options for the MacBook Pro

When you spend over $1,000 on a premium laptop like the MacBook Pro, it’s only natural you’d want it to last as long as possible. Of course accidents do happen, and you can still break or lose your charger. There’s no reason to buy a new laptop just because your charger broke, though. It’s fairly easy to find a replacement charger for your MacBook Pro these days. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best options for that.
Computersxda-developers

Best cases for HP Chromebook 14: Case Logic, UNIKA, and more

Using your HP Chromebook 14 daily comes with some inherent risks. It’s possible to drop your device and damage it while working. Chromebooks are made to be portable. To protect your investment when you’re out and about, you can grab a sleeve or bag at a fairly low price. This is even more important if you have a touch-enabled Chromebook and travel often. Most of these options are on sale often, making the deal even sweeter. With so many different cases and sleeves available, you can find something that fits your personal style and has functionality for daily work and play.
xda-developers

Best ASUS Chromebook CX9 cases: TIMBUK2, Waterfield, and more

The new ASUS Chromebook CX9 is one of the most innovative devices running Chrome OS today. Using your ASUS Chromebook CX9 daily comes with some inherent risks. It’s possible to drop your device and damage it while working. Chromebooks are made to be portable. To protect your investment when you’re out and about, you can grab a sleeve or bag at a fairly low price. This is even more important if you have a touch-enabled Chromebook like the CX9. Most of these options are on sale often, making the deal even sweeter. With so many different cases and sleeves available, you can find something that fits your personal style and has functionality for daily work and play.

Comments / 0

Community Policy