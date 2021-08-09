Cancel
Miami, FL

Disturbance Off Barbados Shows High Chance of Formation

NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 7 days ago
MIAMI -- Hurricane forecasters are closely watching an area of thunderstorms about 100 miles off Barbados. They say there's an 80 percent chance the system could become a tropical storm later today or tonight, with the system moving through the Lesser Antilles overnight, then the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Tuesday. Early forecast models, highly subject to change, show the system tracking Florida's Gulf coast in a few days. Here's the National Hurricane Center statement:

