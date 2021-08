The 2nd annual Glenn Cunningham Memorial Scholarship Rodeo is coming to Crockett this Saturday. The event will be held at the Porth Ag Arena located 1100 Edmiston Drive. The rodeo itself will get underway at 5:30 p.m., however, if you're a fan of barrel racing, come on out to the arena in the morning. Beginning around 8 a.m., there will be a full morning of barrel racing including a PeeWee division. The top ten riders from the open division will be back for the main rodeo Saturday evening. Cost of admission for the morning barrel racing is $5, and concessions will be available.