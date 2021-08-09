Cancel
Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson to host star-studded 9/11 benefit show

By Rachel Tillman
spectrumnews1.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Stewart and Pete Davidson will host a star-studded comedy benefit to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the unlikely comedic duo announced on Monday. The special, dubbed “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: a Comedy Celebration,” will feature nearly a dozen other high-profile comedians in New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sept. 12. While the lineup is still subject to change, it currently includes Dave Attell, Bill Burr, Dave Chappelle, Ronny Chieng, Michael Che, Jimmy Fallon, Colin Jost, John Mulaney, Colin Quinn, Amy Schumer, Tom Segura and Wanda Sykes.

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

