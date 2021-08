Critics slammed U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy after he suggested vaccinated parents wear masks at home to better protect against the coronavirus. "If you happen to have a lot of interaction with folks who are unvaccinated, let's say you’re a parent like me who has young children at home who are not vaccinated, that’s a circumstance where we’re being extra cautious and wearing that mask even if you’re fully vaccinated, wearing it outside, when you’re in indoor public locations, is an extra step to protecting those at home," Murthy said Wednesday during an appearance on MSNBC.