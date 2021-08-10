Dr. Ashish Jha Reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene Touting Low Alabama Vaccine Rate: What’s the Political Gain of ‘Extending This Pandemic?’
Dr. Ashish Jha criticized lawmakers like Marjorie Taylor Greene continuing to push anti-vaccine rhetoric as covid-19 cases rise across the country. CNN’s Pamela Brown started by asking Jha about recent covid-19 deaths in Florida. He said, “It’s tragic, and it’s obviously completely preventible, and it tells me that the misinformation that has been spreading and targeting people is unfortunately too often working.”www.mediaite.com
