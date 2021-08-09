Meskwaki Powwow Canceled

(Tama, IA) — The 106th annual Meskwaki Powwow that was to start Thursday has been canceled due to a death on the Meskwaki Settlement.

Officials of the Meskwaki Annual Powwow Association said on its webpage that the cancelation was due to unforeseen circumstances. Last year’s event was also canceled by the pandemic.

The annual four-day event held on the Meskwaki Settlement near Tama and is connected to the “Green Corn Dance” — a harvest festival that dates date to the tribe’s earliest years.