Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Western Iowa Today

Northwest Iowa man charged with second degree criminal mischief and assault by an inmate

By Bennett Blake
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scbwe_0bMdF6aZ00

(Sioux City) A Sioux City man is facing several charges after a window-breaking spree in downtown Sioux City.

Officer Andrew Dutler says 37-year-old Ryan Redler was hitting the windows with a hammer. The broken windows included one at the police department and the federal courthouse. Redler was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment of cuts to his hands and arms from the broken glass.

He faces four counts of second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of assault by an inmate — after bleeding on officers — and a charge of fifth-degree mischief. Redler is being held on a 20-thousand dollar bond in the Woodbury County Jail.

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Mischief#Iowa
Related
Nebraska StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska Man charged Following Pursuit in Red Oak

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested an Omaha, Nebraska man following a high-speed pursuit with a motorcycle. Police arrested 24-year old Matthew Jacob Tortorilla Sunday evening on charges of eluding (over 25-miles per hour), reckless driving, and cited for 110-miles per hour in a 55-mile per hour zone, and no valid driver’s license.
Clarinda, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Prison inmate Joshua Pierce dies

(Clarinda) The Iowa Department of Corrections says Joshua Michael Pierce was pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m. this morning at the University of Nebraska Medical Center after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Clarinda Correctional Facility. The cause of death will be determined by the State of Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office. An investigation is pending. Pierce was 32 years old at the time of his death.
Creston, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Creston man arrested for Murder in the First Degree

(Des Moines) After a nearly two month long investigation into the disappearance and death of 58-year-old Timothy Fechter, law enforcement has charged his brother, 43-year-old Creston resident Dustin Seley with one count of Murder in the First Degree. Mr. Seley was taken into custody at the Union County Jail, where he had been since June 29 on unrelated charges. Custody of Mr. Seley has been transfer to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, where he will be held on the murder charge.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Woman Dies In Fiery Des Moines Crash

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines police says a 25-year-old woman was found dead in a car that veered off the roadway, knocked down a traffic signal pole, and caught fire. Investigators are following up on witness statements that indicate the vehicle may have been fleeing from the scene of a minor hit-and-run crash nearby. The name of the woman found dead inside the car has not been released.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

DNR seeks public assistance in boat crash

(Cedar Rapids) The DNR Law Enforcement Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance with a boat crash that happened on Sunday, August 15 around 2:00 p.m. at Mohawk Park in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids Police and Fire departments responded to a report of an adult male who hit a pontoon...
Clarinda, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Foot Pursuit Nets Felony Narcotics Arrest in Clarinda

(Clarinda) A Mount Ayr man was arrested on felony drug charges in Clarinda. The Clarinda Police Department says on Saturday, shortly after 7:00 p.m., officers observed James Robert Castillo, age 28, walking in the 300 block of West Washington Street. Officers attempted to detain Castillo on outstanding arrest warrants from Montgomery and Ringgold counties. Castillo fled on foot and a pursuit ensued with officers apprehending Castillo in the 400 block of W. Main Street. Castillo was found to be in possession of 50 grams of methamphetamine and packaging materials.
Shelby County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Sheriff’s Report

(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests between August 5th and August 15th. Amy Joy Carman, 38, of Avoca, was arrested August 15th following an early morning traffic stop along the 1800 block of Highway 59. Upon further investigation it was determined Carman had suspended driving privileges through the State of Iowa. Carman was also charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, and failure to provide insurance. Carman was transferred to the jail without incident where she was released the following morning under her own recognizance.
Red Oak, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested Ozzy Ray Hunter, 28, of Red Oak, on Sunday for Theft 4th Degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 4th Offense. Hunter was held in the Montgomery County Jail on $2,000 bond. Red Oak Police also arrested Michael Shane Webster, 41,...
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Cedar Rapids agrees to $50K to settle police dog attack suit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The Cedar Rapids City Council has approved a $50,000 payment to settle a lawsuit brought by a man who said he was unjustly attacked by a city police dog last year. The Gazette reports the payment was approved last week to settle the lawsuit filed by Howard Cones. Cones says he was sleeping on a park bench in June 2018 when the dog, unprovoked, viciously and randomly attacked him, causing multiple bite wounds and blood loss. A second lawsuit involving a city police dog attack is still pending. That lawsuit accuses the dog of attacking a 13-year-old boy without being ordered to do so.
Guthrie County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Two injured in Guthrie County accident

(Guthrie Co.) Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Guthrie County Sunday evening. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says Horacio Gomez Sanchez, 44, of Memphis, Tennessee, and Karen Kepford, 60, of Moorhead, were both transported to the Guthrie County Hospital by Panora EMS. According to...
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department says Sean Smith, 23, of Atlantic, was arrested August 6th for Burglary 3rd, Criminal Mischief 5th Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) and Interference with Official Acts. In other activity, Chad Wilcox, 39, of Atlantic, was arrested August 3rd for Public Intoxication. Christopher Knight,...
Public SafetyPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Woman Who Vandalized Dakota Access Pipeline Reports To Prison

(Waseca, MN) — A woman sentenced to eight years in prison for damaging the Dakota Access Pipeline has reported to prison in Waseca, Minnesota. Thirty-nine-year-old Jessica Reznicek had admitted to damaging and attempting to damage the pipeline using a cutting torch and fires near pipeline equipment in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello Counties. She was also ordered to pay more than three million dollars in restitution. Prosecutors called the crime domestic terrorism. Information from Reznicek’s supporters indicate her lawyer plans to challenge the length of the sentence and to reverse the terrorism enhancement.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Police arrest 2 in alleged plot to defraud Iowa Lottery

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two Iowa men accused of using bad checks to buy more than $800 in lottery tickets saw a total profit of $134 after winning on some of the tickets. Authorities say the pair now face a dozen felony charges between them and must come up with thousands of dollars in bail money to be released from jail. The Globe Gazette reports that 29-year-old Richard Lee Pierce II, of Ventura, faces charges of attempting to defraud the Iowa lottery and forgery, while 31-year-old Joey Henry Allen, of Clear Lake, faces similar charges plus a felony theft count. Allen is being held in Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $30,000 cash bond. Pierce is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.
Red Oak, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak man arrested on Page County Warrant

(Clarinda) The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 37-year-old Billy Lyn Leeper, of Red Oak. Leeper was arrested Wednesday on a Page County Warrant for Violation of Probation. Leeper is being held pending future court appearances on $2,000 bond at the Page County Jail.
Montgomery County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responds to report of woman jumping in and out of traffic on Highway 34

(Red Oak) A report of a female carrying an item and attempting to strike vehicles with it has led to the arrest of a Clarinda woman. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was informed of an individual jumping in and out of the path of traffic along Highway 34 on Friday morning. 50-year-old Christina M. Shipley was located approximately 1/4 mile West of K Avenue and found to be in possession of a controlled substance. She was taken into custody and charged with Public Intoxication and Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Offense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy