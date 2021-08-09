Northwest Iowa man charged with second degree criminal mischief and assault by an inmate

(Sioux City) A Sioux City man is facing several charges after a window-breaking spree in downtown Sioux City.

Officer Andrew Dutler says 37-year-old Ryan Redler was hitting the windows with a hammer. The broken windows included one at the police department and the federal courthouse. Redler was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment of cuts to his hands and arms from the broken glass.

He faces four counts of second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of assault by an inmate — after bleeding on officers — and a charge of fifth-degree mischief. Redler is being held on a 20-thousand dollar bond in the Woodbury County Jail.