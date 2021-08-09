IOWA FOOTBALL 2021:

With a little under four weeks until Iowa’s first scheduled football game, it’s a good idea for a crash course before we get into the weeds of this football team. Iowa started 0-2 and everyone was very mad because you should stop losing to Northwestern and Purdue and should especially stop losing to them in one-score games. It’s “OK” though because the Hawkeyes won six straight, culminating in a satisfying 28-7 victory over Wisconsin. There was supposed to be a “Championship Week” game against Michigan but because of COVID issues (Michigan’s COVID issues), the game was canceled. There was also the Music City Bowl against Missouri, also canceled due to COVID issues (Missouri’s COVID issues). And so, the Hawkeyes finished 6-2 (6-2), tied for second in the Big Ten West, the third second-place finish in the past five seasons.