Alcohol isn’t known as one of the three gateway drugs for no reason. Its cultural prevalence makes it hard to avoid completely, and for some people, once they get started, they can’t stop. The fact that an abundance of alcohol damages not only the body but also social relationships is not new information, but even that isn’t enough to stop some from becoming alcoholics. Those who suffer from alcoholism are unable to control their drinking despite being aware of all its negative side effects. On the bright side, recovery is possible. With an alcohol detox, one is able to clear out the alcohol from their system and begin the journey to an alcohol-free life.