There used to be a time when categorizing the different body types for cars was simple, but things have changed. In the '70s, the word SUV did not even exist. Americans crossed the land's highways in sedans, station wagons, and minivans. Today, many terms exist to describe the people-movers we drive, but some, such as the aforementioned SUV, crossover, CUV, SAV, are more nuanced. Rather than describing their own distinct segment, they subdivide a border classification. And it all started with the coining of the acronym 'SUV' in the '80s.