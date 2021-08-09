Cancel
Barton County, KS

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (8/9/21)

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
Action from the August 9, 2021, Barton County Commission agenda:. OLD BUSINESS - RESOLUTION 2021-15: A Resolution Establishing a Regular Meeting Schedule for the County Commission and Rescinding Resolution 2017-12, Same, Adopted July 24, 2017: -KSA 19-206 authorizes the Commission to meet in regular session on such days and at such times each month as may be determined. Said meeting schedule is to be established through the adoption of a Resolution. Chairman James R. Daily lead reference changing the meeting date to Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m. in regular session, rather than Mondays. This will take effect on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

greatbendpost.com

