Ely: AG’s office failing consumers, transparency

By Submitted
rrobserver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Attorney General’s office is failing New Mexico’s consumers and the public’s right to transparency and open government. I do not say that lightly but, after months of reviewing pleadings and orders, talking to consumer advocates and hearing directly from the Attorney General, that is the inescapable conclusion. And, without a change in the culture at the Attorney General’s office, that failure will be hard-wired into the AG’s future prosecutions.

