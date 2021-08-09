Ely: AG’s office failing consumers, transparency

Why has state Rep. Daymon Ely authorized the transfer of $85 million out of the consumer protection fund instead of directly spending it on consumer protection benefits?. That is the operative question arising from Ely’s sudden interest in the handling of a case by the Office of the Attorney General that brought nearly $1.2 million to the state from a corporation that preyed on New Mexican consumers. Setting aside that Ely is grossly overstepping the separation of powers by interfering with the executive branch’s prosecution and the discretionary decision of the judiciary in the case, Ely’s misuse of his status as a legislator to mislead the public and his legislative colleagues raises a fundamental question – why did he not advocate that the $85 million in consumer settlement funds over the last six years be directly spent on consumer needs?