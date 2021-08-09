Can Iowa Employers Financially Penalize Workers Who Don’t Get Vaccinated?

Stop me if you've heard this one: the COVID-19 vaccine might be required before you go back to work and/or to keep working for your current employer. Yep, you know this is and will remain a hot-button issue for many months to come. We've seen some employers and cities/counties incentives employees to get the jab. Think gift cards and paid time to go get vaccinated while at work. But here's a new one you may not have heard: get the vaccine or lose out on some of your paycheck.