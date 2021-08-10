Cancel
Restaurants

Saweetie and McDonald’s Partner to Launch the Brand’s Latest Artist-Inspired Meal

By Isabela Raygoza
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest celeb-powered combo puts a fresh twist on an American classic. It’s not just a meal, it’s an American classic, and it's coming to you in fresh new way.. On July 29th, Saweetie and McDonald's unveiled their latest partnership, the Saweetie Meal, and today, the combo officially hits stores nationwide. The meal is an assortment of Saweetie's childhood faves including: a Big Mac®, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets®, medium World Famous Fries®, a medium Sprite®, Tangy BBQ sauce, and the “Saweetie ‘N Sour sauce,” that was aptly renamed after the rap-mogul for a limited time. ``

