Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

UN panel: ‘Code Red’ on climate change issued

By Alexandra Limon
KHON2
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a stark new report that found there is no doubt humans are driving climate change. The UN Secretary General called the report a “Code Red for humanity.”. The IPCC said the planet is at a tipping point for...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Alex Padilla
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Heat Waves#Un#The United Nations#Ipcc#Republicans#American#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
Environmentinsideedition.com

Climate Specialist Says the Latest Climate Change Report Is a 'Code Red for Humanity'

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its latest report this week, and the findings are dire. It’s being called a “Code Red for humanity.”. “Even though we've had all these warnings, tens of thousands of scientific studies published telling us that we're headed into climate chaos,” Jeff Berardelli, CBS News meteorologist & climate specialist says, “And seeing it around us now, the world has not taken enough action.
Environmentnewstalk1290.com

The UN Releases a “Code Red” Report: The Climate Crisis Is Here

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) just released a new report that reveals climate change is upon us and humanity only has a short window of a few years to dial back the effects of climate change. Otherwise, dramatic climate changes will lead to runaway warming of the planet, threatening to damage our coasts and forests, causing more fires and flooding than we are experiencing now.
Environmenthypebeast.com

New UN Climate Report Signals ‘Code Red for Humanity'

A new report released on Monday by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) indicates that unprecedented changes in the Earth’s climate are intensifying and likely irreversible. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres described the report’s findings as a “code red for humanity”and called for urgent action. “Scientists are observing...
EnvironmentDemocrat-Herald

'Code red': UN scientists make dire climate report

Earth's climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent, according to a report released Monday that the United Nations calls a "code red for humanity." But scientists also eased back a bit on the likelihood of the absolute worst climate catastrophes.
EnvironmentLog Cabin Democrat

The right way (and wrong way) to address climate change

Climate change has taken center stage in Washington. Nearly every committee in Congress has been tasked with exploring ways to protect our natural resources, reduce our carbon footprint and implement more sustainable practices. On its face, the focus on this issue is a very positive development. But there is a...
EnvironmentLas Vegas Sun

Amid extreme weather, a shift among Republicans on climate change

WASHINGTON — After a decade of disputing the existence of climate change, many leading Republicans are shifting their posture amid deadly heat waves, devastating drought and ferocious wildfires that have bludgeoned their districts and unnerved their constituents back home. Members of Congress who long insisted that the climate is changing...
EnvironmentThe New Yorker

The U.N.’s Terrifying Climate Report

In 1988, the World Meteorological Organization teamed up with the United Nations Environment Programme to form a body with an even more cumbersome title, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or, as it quickly became known, the I.P.C.C. The I.P.C.C.’s structure was every bit as ungainly as its name. Any report that the group issued had to be approved not just by the researchers who collaborated on it but also by the governments of the member countries, which today number a hundred and ninety-five. The process seemed guaranteed to produce gridlock, and, by many accounts, that was the point of it. (One of the architects of the I.P.C.C. was the Reagan Administration.) Indeed, when the scientists drew up their first report, in 1990, the diplomats tried so hard to water down their conclusions that the whole enterprise nearly collapsed. Every five or six years since then, the group has updated its findings, using the same procedure.
EnvironmentWesterly Sun

Letter: Time to move past debate on climate change

The late senator from New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, once said: “You’re entitled to your own opinions but not your own facts.” Unfortunately, journalists, politicians, and ordinary folk on both sides of the political spectrum, often pick and choose information to advance their position as if it is the definitive word on climate change.
Environmentehn.org

The new IPCC report is dire. Does anyone care?

The 2021 report from the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) went well beyond the relatively sedate tones of its prior assessments. Impacts of climate change are already here, and some are "irreversible" for centuries, or even millennia, to come. The IPCC counsels that strong actions – i.e., the...
Georgia Statemetroatlantaceo.com

Climate Conference Focuses on Global Warming Impacts in Georgia

Shawn Gillen, city manager of Tybee Island, clicked to a slideshow photo of the island's causeway covered in flood waters. Gillen had just spent a few minutes describing some of the flooding impacts of Hurricane Irma in 2017. But this photo was from two years prior. "This is not a...
Environmentncadvertiser.com

Letter: Latest climate report must stir greater action

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (“Global warming ‘code red’ issued,” Aug. 10) will be in the news cycle for a few days. People will have conversations with friends and neighbors. After a few days, the talk may subside. We have seen this scenario before. But,...
Michigan StateMetroTimes

Michigan groups urge bold action to tackle climate change

As Congress works on an infrastructure package, advocates for climate action say bold steps to curb greenhouse-gas emissions and transition to a clean-energy economy are necessary and urgent. The Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure deal last week - for broadband access, roads, bridges and Amtrak - but Democrats in the...
EnvironmentWashington Post

Mr. Will is wrong on the effects of climate change

In his Aug. 12 op-ed, “The climate threat’s certainty melts away,” George F. Will cited a former chief scientist at BP (the folks who brought us the Deepwater Horizon disaster) to make the case that climate change is really nothing to worry about. Among misleading “facts” Mr. Will offered: “The average warmest temperature across the United States . . . is about what it was in 1900.” Note “warmest.” But the overall average temperature has risen unequivocally, and dramatically.

Comments / 0

Community Policy