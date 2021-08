Is anyone else concerned about the unintended negative consequences of NIL on team harmony? DJ has already signed with BoJangles and Dr. Pepper. There's a rumor he might also sign with Delta Airlines. With all of these NIL contracts how will he find time to practice football? How will his success off the field impact the other players on the field? It is one thing for a 22 year old (or older) pro athlete to get huge dollar NIL contract but I worry about how an 18-22 year old college player will be able to handle his own NILs much less his college teammates' NILs. It doesn't look to me like a good situation. But if anyone can make it work, Dabo can based on the character of the players he recruits.