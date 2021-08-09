Brewers: Devin Williams is Finally Back to His 2020 Self

In today's article about George Young, who should have been in the Hall of Fame YEARS AGO, you listed his best and worst draft choices. I don't know what team you were watching after the 1989 draft but after Bart Oates was finished, Center, Brian Williams stepped in and was becoming one of the NFL's best Centers until his eye was almost poked out in practice one day. He had multiple surgeries and tried for years to make a come back, but it just wasn't in the cards. The loss of Williams was crippling to the Giants O-Line. A Bad Luck Injury, not lack of ability or willingness to give it everything he had brought his career to an end. As some might know, I've been pounding the drum for the Giants to sign FA C/OG Austin Reiter, but given a choice of Reiter or what a healthy Brian Williams brought to the game, I'd take Williams 10 out of 10 times.