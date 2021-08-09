Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX breaks record for world's tallest rocket

By KVUE News Staff
KVUE
KVUE
 6 days ago

Elon Musk has broken a new record, as his SpaceX Starship has officially become the world's tallest rocket, according to Space.com.

It now stands at 395 feet – or 475 feet including the launch stand.

But what Musk might be the most excited about is the fact this rocket is set to make its first-ever orbital test flight.

The Starship could return science instruments even from deep in space. Its goal is to fly people to destinations like the moon, Mars and beyond.

Over the weekend, Musk tweeted that it was a "dream come true" to see the Starship fully stacked and that "it was an honor to work with such a great team."

SpaceX
Economy
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Aerospace & Defense
SlashGear

SpaceX’s massive booster and Starship will return to the launchpad

Recently, SpaceX has been working hard to join its massive Starship spacecraft and the gigantic Super Heavy Booster and placed them on the launchpad. However, not long after the two were joined together for the first time, Starship was removed from the launchpad and taken back to a facility known as high bay. Speculation swirled about the reasoning for removing the spacecraft from the launchpad so quickly after it was assembled there.
Aerospace & Defense

Blue Origin Makes Hilarious Mistake While Criticizing SpaceX And NASA

Kent, Washington-based launch vehicle manufacturer and spaceflight services provider Blue Origin's relentless criticism of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) decision to award Hawthorne, California-based aerospace and internet service provider Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) took an interesting turn today when the company made a glaring mistake in a new infographic posted on its website.
Aerospace & Defense

TWIRL 26: Starlink rival set to add new satellites in constellation boost

The upcoming week will see some fairly run-of-the-mill satellites launches. Possibly one of the more interesting launches will take place in Kazakhstan where OneWeb will get 34 new satellites put into orbit. OneWeb is a bit like SpaceX, it’s trying to create a constellation of satellites capable of beaming the internet back to Earth. The firm has already struck deals with Satixfy to bring Wi-Fi to planes, the Canadian military to boost connectivity, and BT to help create rural connectivity solutions.
Aerospace & Defense

Elon Musk Says SpaceX Could Send People to Moon Before 2024

NASA aims to return humans to the Moon with the Artemis Program and had hoped to do it by 2024. Now that timeline could slip due to challenges and delays in producing important hardware like the Space Launch System (SLS) and the spacesuit that is meant for use on the Moon. Now Elon Musk says that SpaceX could send people to the Moon before 2024.
Aerospace & Defense

What it’s like to fly to the edge of space, according to Virgin Galactic’s pilot

Unless you have six figures of spare change sitting in an ISA, chances are you won’t be joining the next generation of space tourists any time soon. This summer, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos briefly left the planet aboard his Blue Origin spacecraft and before him, Richard Branson fulfilled a decades-old promise to himself by flying aboard VSS Unity beyond the Earth’s atmosphere. Whatever your view of the billionaire space race, there’s one question we all have: what’s it really like up there?
Aerospace & Defense

A $500 Million Spacesuit? Welcome to NASA Contracting.

What’s the cost of a good suit these days? At NASA, apparently, it’s about $500 million. That’s according to a new audit of the space agency’s 14-year quest to design and build a new generation of spacesuits. Without major changes to the program, the new duds will take at least four more years to produce, thereby jeopardizing NASA’s plan to return to the moon by 2024.Just a few years ago, there might’ve been no way to feasibly accelerate that timeline. But thanks to the growth of the thriving U.S. commercial-space industry, NASA now has options beyond the traditional contractors who’ve long helped it build space hardware in-house. With the clock ticking, the agency should turn to America’s high-flying entrepreneurs to get the job done — and get the moon mission back on track.The high cost of exploring space has never really been popular with the public. Even during the heyday of the space race in the 1960s, opinion polls consistently showed that most Americans thought such programs were too expensive. In a survey last year that ranked possible space priorities for President Joe Biden’s administration, climate research was the top choice while avoiding asteroids was No. 2. Sending people to the moon or Mars ranked at the bottom.One way to elide this problem is to concentrate NASA’s spending in the districts of influential legislators, who have shown great skill in keeping the agency’s programs funded. The downside to this approach is that it tends to erode accountability, inflate costs and prolong programs that have little scientific justification. A notable example is the Space Launch System, a massive rocket initiated by Congress in 2011. A decade into development, it’s billions over budget and years overdue. Thanks to political patrons, however, it just keeps going.The spacesuit program has suffered from similar problems. Congress funded it with the idea that NASA would serve as the chief designer and integrator, while contractors would take care of the parts. In fact, giving work to contractors seemed to be largely the point: There are now 27 of them working on the suit program.Fortunately, a better approach has emerged in recent years. Rather than pay contractors to build equipment that NASA will eventually own, the government can instead pay them for services — such as ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station — while letting them keep the hardware. The idea is that competitive entrepreneurs, seeking profit as well as glory, will innovate and reduce costs. As one example, building SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket cost as little as 10% of what NASA likely would’ve spent using a traditional contracting approach.Such savings have opened up a lot of new opportunities in space. But they’ve also pressured lawmakers to back off on the patronage. Last month, NASA chose SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket to launch the Europa Clipper, one of the most important science missions of the decade. In previous years, Congress had required that the craft launch on the SLS. But technical difficulties, combined with an estimated cost of more than $2 billion per launch, made the pairing untenable. Using SpaceX’s rocket instead is expected to save taxpayers about $1.5 billion.That kind of bang for the buck is hard to ignore, even for the government. In April, NASA announced that it was seeking to purchase “spacesuit services” from commercial partners. The industry responded enthusiastically, with more than 50 companies expressing interest. In July, the agency took the next step, publishing a draft request for proposal for a commercial-bid process.
Aerospace & Defense

NASA’s collaboration with BlueX SpaceX says “US will prevent it from landing safely on the moon” and Kasturi responds

The space company awarded SpaceX an exclusive deal worth $ 2.9 billion, which was criticized by Jeff Bezos. Blue Origin, a space transportation company owned by Jeff Bezos, on Wednesday criticized NASA for awarding a $ 2.9 billion special contract to SpaceX to get humans to the moon for space. In his statement, As mentioned above Fox Business, which will continue to challenge the decision of the American space agency and reiterates its claim that Elon Muskin earned the company.Priority treatment“.
Aerospace & Defense

Elon Musk Says SpaceX Can Help NASA Make Next-Generation Space Suits

NASA’s current space suit program is being held up on delays and will cost the agency over $1-billion. Today, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said his company can help make their next-generation space suits for less, as they have already been used by astronauts who launched into orbit in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft. Unfortunately, this means that having astronauts land on the Moon by 2024 isn’t possible due to these significant delays in developing spacesuits. Read more for a video and additional information.

