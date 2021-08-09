Cancel
Accounting Today Names CPAmerica Member Firm Managing Partner Raimundo Lopez-Lima Levi to 2021 MP Elite

MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Accounting Today Names CPAmerica Member Firm Managing Partner Raimundo Lopez-Lima Levi to 2021 MP Elite. Accounting Today, the premier publication of the certified public accounting industry, has named CPAmerica member firm AbitOs’ Raimundo Lopez-Lima Levi to the 2021 Managing Partner Elite list. Levi is one of ten managing partners across the country to receive this prestigious recognition from Accounting Today.

