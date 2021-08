Lehigh Carbon Community College will offer certification and training for businesses or professionals in the following areas. All classes are held remotely. • Learn Six Sigma Green Belt will be held from Aug. 25 through Dec. 15, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. Using the DMAIC (Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve and Control) method, students will learn how to find the root cause of problems and streamlining processes in an organization using Green Belt. Cost of this class is $529.