Hasbro Pulse Getting Exclusive Marvel Legends Sue and Johnny Storm

More mutants have arrived from Hasbro as their debut in their newest Marvel Legends live stream event. The event was loaded with some brand new Fantastic Four reveals, but some mutant power was sprinkled on in as well. Members of the X-Force arrive with a special 3-pack figure set inspired by the classic Marvel cards from the 90s. Starting off this figure pack is Cannonball, who is not only getting two head sculpts but a secondary waist attachment. That is right; Cannonball fans will not get both explosive waists as well as a pair of legs. We then get Domino in a new battle gear costume as keeping the foundation of X-Men in the 90's alive.