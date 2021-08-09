Cancel
Hasbro Pulse Getting Exclusive Marvel Legends Sue and Johnny Storm

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGalactus is set to arrive on Earth, and Hasbro wants to prepare for this colossal moment with some new figures. Hasbro is jumping into the past this time around as they have announced new Retro Fantastic Four figures are on the way. We have already revealed the main wave of Marvel Legends figures right here featuring The Thing, Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, High Evolutionary, and Psycho-Man. The fun does not end there as two variant figures will be getting releases as Hasbro Pulse exclusives. Similar to the previously released Retro Dr. Doom Marvel Legends figure, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman are ready for action.

