Inventus Power and Matrix Design Technology Announce Sales Partnership

AMBLER, PA — Nexteon Technologies, Inc. announced this week that it has signed an exclusive technology agreement with Portland, Oregon-based The Innovation Laboratory, Inc. (TIL). Through this new partnership, the companies will collaborate to evaluate Nexteon’s SecureTrack™ technology. This includes collecting and sharing surveillance data from Nexteon’s prototype ADS-B receiver network and developing algorithms that extract turbulence impact information. TIL will also support Nexteon’s flight testing and verification of SecureTrack’s capabilities.