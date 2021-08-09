Wednesday: Catherine Zeta-Jones Joins Burton Series as Morticia Addams
What good would Luis Guzmán's (Boogie Nights) Gomez Addams be without his Morticia? Well, that's something that Tim Burton's (Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood) eight-episode, live-action "The Addams Family" spinoff series Wednesday won't have to worry about. Variety is reporting that Catherine Zeta-Jones (Prodigal Son) is taking on the role of the young Addams' (Jenna Ortega) mother. Created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series finds Wednesday spending her time as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy involved in sleuthing some supernatural mysteries. Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (RESPECT, Addams Family 2) & Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas) are also part of the production team.bleedingcool.com
