Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Wednesday: Catherine Zeta-Jones Joins Burton Series as Morticia Addams

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat good would Luis Guzmán's (Boogie Nights) Gomez Addams be without his Morticia? Well, that's something that Tim Burton's (Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood) eight-episode, live-action "The Addams Family" spinoff series Wednesday won't have to worry about. Variety is reporting that Catherine Zeta-Jones (Prodigal Son) is taking on the role of the young Addams' (Jenna Ortega) mother. Created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series finds Wednesday spending her time as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy involved in sleuthing some supernatural mysteries. Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (RESPECT, Addams Family 2) & Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas) are also part of the production team.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Guzmán
Person
Jonathan Glickman
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Charles Addams
Person
Catherine Zeta Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wednesday Addams#Nevermore Academy#Instagram A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Denzel Washington Thriller Is Blowing Up On Streaming

The streaming wars have become more combative and heated than ever as new platforms regularly enter the mix, but one thing you can rely on whether we’re talking out Netflix, Amazon, Hulu or HBO Max, is that anything starring Denzel Washington is guaranteed to draw in an audience, regardless of how old or new the movie in question is.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett-Smith, 49, Glows While Showing Off Her Shaved Head & Fans Rave Over How ‘Flawless’ She Looks

‘Red Table Talk’ host Jada Pinkett-Smith took inspiration from her mini-me daughter Willow, and shaved her head. She showed off the look in a new selfie. Jada Pinkett-Smith has debuted a new ‘do! After opening up about her struggles with hair loss, the Red Table Talk host revealed she took inspiration from her daughter Willow Smith and chopped it all off. The 49-year-old actress took to Instagram on July 28 to share a snap of her shaved head, which showed her wearing a black turtleneck. “When you return to yourself but become a tad cross eyed in the process. Happy Wednesday,” she captioned the post.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Ryan Reynolds Living In ‘Misery’ With Blake Lively?

Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds still suffering in marital misery? Last year, Gossip Cop confronted a report about the Green Lantern stars constantly fighting. Let’s look back on that story and see what happened. Ryan Reynolds’ Career Causing Jealousy?. Twelve months ago, New Idea had an exclusive scoop about...
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Carter Reconsiders, Finn’s New Secret

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 16 reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) contemplates going public with his relationship. On that same day, though, he also reconsiders a big decision. Meanwhile, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) keeps a huge secret from Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tyrin Turner AKA Caine from ‘Menace II Society’ Has a Beautiful Wife & Twins - Meet His Family

Tyrin Turner was one of the most famous actors in 1993. Now he seems to have faded into a more background view away from the spotlight and has become a husband and father. Tyrin Turner is one of the best-known American film and television actors. Tyrin became very famous in 1993 when he played the role of Kaydee “Caine” Lawson in the movie "Menace II Society."
TV & VideosPopculture

'Wild 'N Out' Comedian Blasted for 'Disgusting' Whitney Houston Joke

Comedian and singer Jessie Woo riled up Whitney Houston fans with a joke about the late singer during Thursday's episode of Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out on MTV. Woo suggested she was only being targeted because she is a female comedian, noting that male comics have been making jokes about Houston's death for years. Houston died on Feb. 11, 2012, at 48.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Rep Confirms Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer’s Relationship

During Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s get-together for the Friends’ reunion special episode which aired in May, the pair disclosed that they shared a love story outside their on-screen character’s own. It was surprising for long-time fans of the hit comedy series to hear that the two shared a secret...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Last Man Standing’ Star Kaitlyn Dever Shares Stunning Robe Selfie

Actress Kaitlyn Dever, known most for her role in the sitcom ‘Last Man Standing’ is showing she’s fully come into her own in her latest Instagram post. The actress displayed a tasteful robe selfie in black and white, with just a hint of polka-dotted tights peeking out beneath her fluffy, white robe. Seeing that the actress has been enjoying her holiday abroad, it’s only fitting that she unwinds after a long day of touring.
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

Nikki takes on Sally and some Phick love

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal surprising news and shocking allegations are the name of the game on the hit CBS daytime drama. It’s been a crazy few weeks in Genoa City with lots of blow-ups, scheming, and revelations. Y&R is focusing on a bit of fun as the summer starts to wind down while still heating up a few pivotal storylines.
Celebritieswmleader.com

Cameron Diaz Opens Up To Kevin Hart About Why She Walked Away From Fame: ‘I Don’t Have What It Takes’

Cameron Diaz is getting remarkably real about her personal decision to walk away from a lucrative on-screen career and focus on things far more important in life!. The 48-year-old star joined Kevin Hart for a sit-down on his Peacock-based digital talk show, Hart to Heart, on Thursday. And even though she’s not actively working in the industry any more, she seems happy, healthy, and at a great place in life!
MoviesPopculture

Scarlett Johansson Has One Marvel Star She'd Trust to Babysit Her Daughter

In early July, Scarlett Johansson made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in order to promote the release of her latest film, Black Widow. Naturally, since she was there to discuss the newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the conversation turned towards her Avengers co-stars. During the conversation, Kelly Clarkson asked Johansson which of her co-stars — Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, or Samuel L. Jackson — she would want to have babysit her daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac.
TV ShowsNewsweek

20 Movies and TV Shows Where Stunt Actors Died During Filming

Stunt actors are the backbone of action movies, and can bring excitement, danger and drama to a film or TV series. However, while we're watching their stunts unfold on screen, we might forget that the danger is extremely real, and sometimes, the worst can happen on set. While stunt actors...

Comments / 0

Community Policy