Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A few severe storms tonight, more possible tomorrow night

By Brian Walder
hoiabc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday kicked off a hot, humid and active week of weather. Severe thunderstorms will be possible for some overnight, especially areas near I-80. A Tornado Watch is in effect for these areas until 10 PM. Locally, the watch includes Bureau, Putnam and LaSalle Counties. Storms may sag further south closer...

hoiabc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Tornado Watch#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWAFF

More storms the next few days as Tropical Storm Fred approaches

Happy Monday! It has been a wet few days across North Alabama and more chances for rain move in this week. Scattered showers and storms are already pushing in this morning across areas of Northeast Alabama, and we will likely see more throughout the day today. Temperatures are seasonable into the upper 60s and low 70s to start off, but they will stay on the “mild” side today, into the low to mid-80s due to the clouds and midday storm chances. Humidity remains high today and pretty much all week with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph.
New Orleans, LAWDSU

A few strong storms possible Tuesday

Tropics are popping. Fred made landfall at 2:15 pm near Port St. Joe with max winds of 65 mph. It is moving NNE 9 mph dumping some heavy rain. Grace is still a tropical depression 50 miles South of Port au Prince, Haiti. Forecast to move WNW into the North Yucatan Peninsula, and then into the Southwest Gulf. It is forecast to become a hurricane in the SW Gulf, and move towards Mexico. Henri formed near Bermuda where it will do a loop, and then move off to the NE. These are not our tropical systems. Hot weather forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with highs low to mid 90s. Expect some afternoon storms with locally heavy rain possible, along with gusty winds and dangerous lightning. It is looking hotter Thursday through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 90s with a heat index of 105-110. Some afternoon storms are possible.
Environmenthoiabc.com

Mild start to the work week

Dry and mild conditions are in store for the start of the work week before a more active weather pattern returns. For Monday, expect plenty of sunshine through the morning hours. As we head through the day, temperatures will gradually warm up, reaching the upper 70's to lower 80's for the afternoon. Some fair-weather cumulus clouds will form around lunchtime, leading to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy