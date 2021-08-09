Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Incredibly Rare Sumatran Striped Rabbit Rescued After Being Spotted on Facebook

Posted by 
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wildlife conservationists managed to rescue an incredibly rare Sumatran striped rabbit that had been showcased in a Facebook post by a farmer in Indonesia who was trying to sell the unique-looking creature. Considered to be the world's rarest rabbit, the remarkable animal has reportedly only been observed or photographed in the wild on a handful of occasions and the only physical specimens of the diminutive forest dweller date back nearly a century. As such, experts were understandably astounded when pictures of the elusive lagomorph popped up on social media. Word of the surprising Facebook post quickly spread throughout the conservationist community, which set about trying to save the rabbit from an uncertain fate.

www.coasttocoastam.com

Comments / 1

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

8K+
Followers
473
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sumatran Striped Rabbit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsIFLScience

Squashed Crocodile Found Crushed By Dead Elephant In Confusing Crime Scene

Crime scene investigation is a vital tool when uncovering what really went on prior to a person's untimely death. The recent discovery of a crocodile squashed beneath a dead elephant demonstrated that the same sometimes applies to animals. Sometimes, deceased beasts are found in such mysterious circumstances it can be hard to work out what on Earth went on. Were both parties murdered at the hands of an unknown assailant? Or did they meet their shared fate in the throes of battle? In the case of elephant vs pancake croc, it seems that it was neither.
AnimalsSlate

The most frightening invasive species isn’t a plant or bug or fish.

This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. There is no agent of ecological imperialism more ferocious than the wild pig. Wherever Europeans invaded, from the Americas to Australia, so did their pigs, many of which escaped into the countryside to wreak havoc. The beasts tear through native plants and animals, they spread disease, they destroy crops, and they reconstruct whole ecosystems in their wake. They’re not so much pests as they are chaos embodied.
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

One of rarest animals in America named newest endangered species

The Sierra Nevada red fox will soon be listed as a federally endangered species. Only about 40 of the bushy-tailed creatures still inhabit an area of California that reaches from Lake Tahoe to the south of Yosemite National Park. The Sierra Nevada red fox population is threatened by wildfires, coyotes,...
AnimalsWWAY NewsChannel 3

What Did We Miss? Diver swallowed by whale

‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Every week Wills Maxwell Jr. gives a humorous report on the weird news stories that flew under the radar. This week’s stories are:. Utah replenishes fish populations by dropping thousands of fish from the sky. Goldfish dumped in a Minnesota...
AnimalsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Woman Fishing From A Boat With A Bear Gets Viral Reaction

It’s no secret that bears like to fish. A group of 17 brown bears was recently captured on a livestream video at Katmai National Park. The bears can be seen snatching salmon with their paws and jaws, which is the typical way that most bears catch fish. But then there’s this special brown bear from Russia who hits the water with a rod and reel like a person. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dichka Veronika (@fishing_veronika) […] The post VIDEO: Woman Fishing From A Boat With A Bear Gets Viral Reaction first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PetsPosted by
IBTimes

Bizarre-Looking Baby Goat With 8 Legs Dies Minutes After Birth, Photos Go Viral

A baby goat was born last week with eight legs and two hips in a bizarre occurrence in India. The photos of the animal quickly went viral on social media. The incident occurred in the eastern state of West Bengal at a home that had several cows and goats as pets. A goat at the house gave birth to two kids, of which one was normal while the other had eight legs and two hips. The unusual-looking goat died a few minutes after its birth, India Today reported.
AnimalsPosted by
Distractify

This Horse Is Eight Feet Tall and Going Viral on TikTok

While social media apps like TikTok are home to a lot of, well, interesting things, one of the most wholesome corners of these sites holds unusually-sized animals. A horse that measures eight feet tall recently went viral on TikTok as users marveled over the steed's size, earning almost 13 million views and 1.9 million likes in a matter of weeks. This gentle giant is now a staple on the rescue's TikTok page.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Rare wild albino chimpanzee killed by other chimps

Chimpanzee researchers in Uganda have recorded the first known case of albinism in a wild population of the species, however, the young male was violently killed by other members of the group at just a few weeks old. Despite the sad outcome, the researchers said the chimp, which had bright...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.

Comments / 1

Community Policy