Incredibly Rare Sumatran Striped Rabbit Rescued After Being Spotted on Facebook

Wildlife conservationists managed to rescue an incredibly rare Sumatran striped rabbit that had been showcased in a Facebook post by a farmer in Indonesia who was trying to sell the unique-looking creature. Considered to be the world's rarest rabbit, the remarkable animal has reportedly only been observed or photographed in the wild on a handful of occasions and the only physical specimens of the diminutive forest dweller date back nearly a century. As such, experts were understandably astounded when pictures of the elusive lagomorph popped up on social media. Word of the surprising Facebook post quickly spread throughout the conservationist community, which set about trying to save the rabbit from an uncertain fate.