Coopersville, MI

'Family farming': Kids in Coopersville create roadside market with their grandpa

Posted by 
13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 6 days ago

Many of us found new hobbies during the pandemic, but for three young kids in Coopersville, they turned their extra time into a roadside business - and they're doing it with their grandpa.

It's not your average "lemonade" stand along Spring Street in Coopersville.

It's actually a small produce business for 10-year-old Isabelle Mencarelli, her 8-year-old sister, Charlee, and their little brother Sawyer. They hope to save enough money to one day buy a horse.

And their business partner and number one fan, is their grandpa, Charlie Gilson.

"I think we started this mainly for me," said Gilson with a smile on his face, "so I could have more time with my grandkids."

"It's fun to spend time with him," said Isabelle.

Gilson has a small farm in Marne, and the kids visit him often to help plant and grow all kinds of produce.

"It gets them outdoors," Gilson said, "no tv, no cellphones, and they enjoy it."

Then they bring it all back to their homemade farm stand outside their home in Coopersville along Spring Street.

"I want them to have some values," said Charlie Gilson, "as far as learning to work for something and then accomplishing it and getting it."

The kids have already made over $200, getting closer every day to their dream of owning a horse.

"I think they'll take so much better care of something if they have time and effort in it," Gilson said.

And with their grandpa by their side, they are excited to keep working hard.

