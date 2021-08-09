Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Companies look at surcharge for unvaccinated employees

By Trevor Sochocki
WNEM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince gift cards, time off, or lotteries aren't convincing the unvaccinated, some employers could be switching out the carrot for the stick. "Some employers are just uncomfortable with the concept of a vaccine mandate. You know, basically telling employees you will get vaccinated, or you won't be able to come to work here. And so, sort of a medium step would be something like a surcharge,” said Wade Symons, who works for Mercer Regulatory Resources.

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surcharge#Lotteries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Philadelphia orders double masks for unvaccinated city employees

The city of Philadelphia on Wednesday ordered all unvaccinated city employees to double-mask at all times. City employees are required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but those who aren't by Sept. 1 will have to wear a cloth mask over a disposable or surgical mask at all times while working on-site, according to a press release from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.
IndustrySt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Insurance companies should punish the unvaccinated

Regarding "Don’t want a vaccine? Be prepared to pay more for insurance" (Aug. 4): The unvaccinated pose a danger to the health and welfare of society. If insurance and health care companies can charge higher premiums to smokers and those engaged in hazardous activities, maybe there should be a hefty premium surcharge to the unvaccinated who are burdening our health care system and economy.
Atlanta, GAwbrz.com

CNN reportedly fires unvaccinated employees for going to office

ATLANTA, Georgia - Due to their unvaccinated status, several workers at CNN's headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia are suddenly without a job Friday morning, according to BBC News. The news outlet says three employees were fired for entering the office without receiving a COVID vaccine. CNN chief Jeff Zucker mentioned the...
Springfield, ILThe State Journal

Springfield considers regular testing, masking for unvaccinated city employees

Unvaccinated Springfield city employees could soon be required to test regularly for COVID-19 or wear a mask while working. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said the city’s Office of Corporation Counsel is looking into the legality of requiring regular testing for city employees before drafting an ordinance. Similar rules have been implemented in other municipalities as a result of a country-wide resurgence in confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Pittsburgh, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh officials announce mask requirements for unvaccinated employees

Pittsburgh officials announced that vaccination will be required for any new hires on Friday, a day after Allegheny County leaders announced a similar mandate for new county employees. In addition, any current employees who are not vaccinated will have to wear masks at all times inside city facilities. Officials said...
Albany, GAwfxl.com

Phoebe to implement weekly testing for unvaccinated employees

Starting October 4, Phoebe employees who are not fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to be tested for the infection each week. “Our leadership team did not come to this decision lightly. It is our responsibility to put safety first and do all we can to protect our patients, visitors and staff, and if we are to live up to that responsibility, that means requiring employee vaccinations,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Heath System President & CEO.
Public Healthcda.org

Recommendations versus requirements: Managing unvaccinated employees

With a COVID-19 vaccination rate of 94% among surveyed dentists as of June, practicing dentists in California are significantly outpacing other adults’ vaccination rates for COVID-19. Many dentists are serving as trained vaccinators as well. While surveyed dentists also reported a high level of confidence in encouraging their dental teams to be vaccinated, a level of vaccine hesitancy remains that may cause practice challenges.
Labor Issuespadailypost.com

Kaiser to require its unvaccinated employees to get the jab

Kaiser Permanente will require all of its employees nationwide get vaccinated against Covid-19 by Sept. 30. Roughly 22% of Kaiser employees and 5% of Kaiser physicians haven’t been vaccinated as of July 31, according to Kaiser. Michelle Gaskill-Hames, Kaiser’s senior vice president for hospital and health plan operations in Northern...
Food SafetyABC 4

Unvaccinated Smith’s employees now required to wear masks

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Unvaccinated employees at Smith’s Food and Drug are now required to wear masks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new masking guidance. Kroger, the parent company of Smith’s and the largest grocery chain in the U.S., updated its masking guidelines earlier this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy