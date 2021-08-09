Companies look at surcharge for unvaccinated employees

Since gift cards, time off, or lotteries aren't convincing the unvaccinated, some employers could be switching out the carrot for the stick. "Some employers are just uncomfortable with the concept of a vaccine mandate. You know, basically telling employees you will get vaccinated, or you won't be able to come to work here. And so, sort of a medium step would be something like a surcharge,” said Wade Symons, who works for Mercer Regulatory Resources.