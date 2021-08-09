Investigation into Red Oak house fire leads to arrest of teen

(Red Oak) A teenager has been arrested following an investigation into a fire in Red Oak. A 14-year-old male is charged with First Degree Arson, a Class B Felony. The incident has been forwarded to the Juvenile Court System for further processing.

The Red Oak Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 604 Miller Avenue on Friday afternoon. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered fire in an upstairs bedroom and were able to confine the fire to that room. The home, owned by Rodney and Connie McAplin, sustained significant smoke and water damage. The occupants of the home were able to evacuate prior to the fire department’s arrival.

Fire Departments from Villisca, Stanton, Essex, and Elliott assisted. The Red Oak Fire Department, Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office, and Red Oak Police Department conducted the investigation which led to Monday’s arrest.