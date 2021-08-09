Cancel
Income Tax

State projects $1.7 billion surplus at end of current budget cycle

By RILEY VETTERKIND
La Crosse Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin’s current budget cycle is projected to end in two years with about $1.7 billion left over, one of the largest surpluses in recent memory. The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau on Monday estimated the current two-year budget — which Republican lawmakers passed in June and Gov. Tony Evers signed into law — will produce a roughly $1.7 billion surplus in June of 2023, when the budget expires.

