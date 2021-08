As the Delta variant spreads across the US, COVID-19 cases are back on the rise, especially in children. According to a new statement by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), 72,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in children in the US. That’s about an 85 percent increase from the 39,000 new cases reported in kids the week before. Nearly 4.2 million children in the country have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, and recent figures show that youth now represent 19 percent— or nearly one in five of all new cases. Children under the age of 12 still cannot get vaccinated in the US.