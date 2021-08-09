Cancel
Kliff Kingsbury Begins Preseason Preparations for Cardinals

By Donnie Druin
The time for football in the desert is officially here.

This Friday, the Arizona Cardinals play host to the Dallas Cowboys for their first of three preseason games. The grind of training camp now begins to wind down, as the team will shift their focus towards game preparation.

Part of the preparations have involved NFL referees participating in camp, with the zebras on the field and even in meeting rooms for the Cardinals.

"We've done it the last few years," said head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

"There's always rules changes and emphasis year in, year out that they're really looking hard at. To have that type of access for our players just to be in those meetings, (players can ask) 'Hey, was this a penalty? Was this not a penalty? Can we do this this year? Can't we do this year?', it's been really helpful."

With the league trimming down the preseason from four to three games, preparations will undoubtedly be different as the Cardinals gear up for the regular season.

"We're still working through that, we're going to take it one game at a time and re-evaluate and go from there," said Kingsbury when asked about how they will adjust. "(We'll) see what type of work we get. Not exactly sure how much these guys will play the first one but I would expect most guys to get at least some action."

Kingsbury confirmed quarterback Kyler Murray would play on Friday.

With a handful of injuries preventing key players from taking part most of training camp thus far, Kingsbury said he's all about the younger guys gaining those valuable reps in the preseason.

"I really want to get some of the new pieces working with some of the veteran guys that have been in this offense," said Kingsbury.

"(We) Have a new center, some new wideouts, some new DB's, young linebackers, new D-lineman. (We) really need to get those guys (to) mesh and just get a feel for each other's speed of the game and go from there."

Friday's preseason game at State Farm Stadium is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. Arizona time.

